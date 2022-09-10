Tairen Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Tairen Capital Ltd reduced its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,621 shares during the quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Elastic were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Elastic by 33.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at $289,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 11.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

ESTC stock traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.04. 3,108,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.50. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.13.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.85.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

