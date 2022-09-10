Tairen Capital Ltd Invests $4.28 Million in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 258,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,000. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF makes up 0.5% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIXY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,153,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,479,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,827,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,214,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000.
ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,185,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,319,829. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39.
