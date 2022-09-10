Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,227,360 shares during the quarter. Tapestry comprises 2.6% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Tapestry worth $86,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Tapestry’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tapestry to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

