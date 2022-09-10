Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) is Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s 2nd Largest Position

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,943,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 444,619 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up 8.3% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $533,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,359.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,831 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 82.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 941,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,149,000 after acquiring an additional 426,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 642.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 101,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 88,159 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $71.86. 1,303,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.09%.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TRGP. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

