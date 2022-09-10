Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Shares Up 7.8%

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Rating) traded up 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.17). 1,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.09).

Taseko Mines Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £277.79 million and a PE ratio of 1,212.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 123.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.19.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.