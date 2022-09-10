TD Securities Trims Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Target Price to C$5.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$6.00 price target (up previously from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.31.

CHR opened at C$2.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$584.79 million and a P/E ratio of 12.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$2.67 and a 1 year high of C$4.54.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$392.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

