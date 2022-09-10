Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.82

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $141.82 and traded as low as $132.49. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $134.54, with a volume of 5,598,675 shares.

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

