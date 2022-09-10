Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Tecsys Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE:TCS opened at C$34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$495.14 million and a P/E ratio of 113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.23. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of C$24.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.06.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tecsys will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Tecsys

TCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.07.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Miller purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.48 per share, with a total value of C$48,715.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,192.80.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

