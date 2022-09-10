Telos One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.44 Million (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Telos has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Telos has a market capitalization of $50.94 million and $3.44 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00095551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00074533 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033426 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008079 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000274 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009016 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is www.telos.net. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Telos

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy.TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

