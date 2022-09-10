Ternium (NYSE:TX) PT Lowered to $52.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ternium from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE:TX opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

About Ternium

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,552,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,647 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,260 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,589,000 after purchasing an additional 415,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,940,000 after purchasing an additional 211,356 shares in the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.