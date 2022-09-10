Ternium (NYSE:TX) PT Lowered to $52.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ternium from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.
Ternium Stock Up 5.0 %
NYSE:TX opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10.
Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.
