Ternoa Hits Market Cap of $8.69 Million (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, Ternoa has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Ternoa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ternoa has a total market cap of $8.69 million and approximately $319,068.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,257.02 or 0.99988114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036389 BTC.

About Ternoa

Ternoa (CAPS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2021. Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternoa’s official website is www.ternoa.com/en.

Ternoa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ternoa Blockchain allows to the creation of “Time Capsules” to encrypt, store, and transfer data in a secure way, and for a long time. These Time Capsules are non-fungible tokens issued on the Ternoa blockchain.”

