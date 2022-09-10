Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Trading Up 1.6%

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.97. Approximately 77,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 100,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Sugar Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 47,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000.

About Teucrium Sugar Fund

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

