The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 191,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 13,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.