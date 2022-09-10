The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,602,513 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,094,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after acquiring an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.06.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.52. 5,782,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,867,100. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

