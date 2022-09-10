The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $72,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,168 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,264 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

EL traded up $4.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,006. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EL shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.65.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.