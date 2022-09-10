The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $44.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group to $44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -504.92 and a beta of 1.36. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $52,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Pure Storage by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,781,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $755,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

