The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 6,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 256.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 595,548 shares of company stock valued at $17,064,222. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.10. 1,445,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,102. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $116.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

