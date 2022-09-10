The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Downgraded by Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.4 %

GS stock opened at $340.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,548 shares of company stock worth $17,064,222 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

