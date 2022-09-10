The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€145.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($144.90) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of AIR opened at €96.00 ($97.96) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €102.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €103.68. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($102.01).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.