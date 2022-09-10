TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.60 billion-$49.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.87 billion. TJX Companies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.77-$0.81 EPS.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TJX opened at $66.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.72.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after buying an additional 235,690 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $408,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,297,587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $381,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $304,770,000 after purchasing an additional 504,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $116,429,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

