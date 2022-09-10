Tokemak (TOKE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $153,934.00

Tokemak (TOKE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Tokemak has a market capitalization of $19.64 million and approximately $153,934.00 worth of Tokemak was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokemak coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00005645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tokemak has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,310.04 or 0.99935510 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037014 BTC.

About Tokemak

Tokemak is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2021. Tokemak’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,314,929 coins. Tokemak’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokemak is www.tokemak.xyz.

Tokemak Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokemak is designed to create sustainable DeFi liquidity and capital-efficient markets through a convenient decentralized market-making protocol.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Tokemak is designed to create sustainable DeFi liquidity and capital-efficient markets through a convenient decentralized market-making protocol."

