TokenSwap (TP) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

TokenSwap (TP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. TokenSwap has a total market capitalization of $3,866.27 and $17,803.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenSwap has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,479.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00061069 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00068041 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005488 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00076346 BTC.

TokenSwap Coin Profile

TP is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TokenSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 coins. TokenSwap’s official website is www.tokenswap.finance. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official message board for TokenSwap is medium.com/@tokenswap.

Buying and Selling TokenSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

