Travel Care (TRAVEL) Price Reaches $0.0016

Travel Care (TRAVEL) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Travel Care has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Travel Care has a market capitalization of $329,888.38 and $19,356.00 worth of Travel Care was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travel Care coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,480.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00060858 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00067863 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005489 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00076405 BTC.

Travel Care Profile

Travel Care (CRYPTO:TRAVEL) is a coin. Travel Care’s total supply is 208,987,490 coins and its circulating supply is 206,336,744 coins. Travel Care’s official Twitter account is @TravelCareToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Travelvee is a decentralized community of people who choose the best among exclusive offers for the purchase of hotel and tourist services of all levels, made only by them at their request from participants of the Travelvee platform: hotels, resorts, villas, chalets, apartments, cottages, gempling, houses for holidays, motels, hostels. TRAVEL is an Ethereum-based token. The main function of the TRAVEL token is to pay the annual subscription fee for all subscribers Travelvee – which provide accommodation services in hotels, other tourist destinations and services on the Travelvee platform. “

