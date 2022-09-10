TrueUSD Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $120.32 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,563.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004735 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00060707 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013940 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00067818 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005524 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00076550 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00013992 BTC.
TrueUSD Profile
TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,064,885,502 coins. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.