Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, July 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. Accolade has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.33. Accolade had a negative net margin of 124.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accolade will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh purchased 17,500 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,808 shares of company stock worth $50,302. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth about $1,728,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.