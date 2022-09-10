Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIMS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.46. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $9.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $96,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at $68,585. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,695.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $96,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

