Typerium (TYPE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $795,088.16

Typerium (TYPE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Typerium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Typerium has a market cap of $795,088.16 and approximately $1,289.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Typerium has traded up 148.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,654.61 or 0.99963001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036507 BTC.

Typerium (CRYPTO:TYPE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2020. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments.The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

