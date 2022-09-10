Ubiq (UBQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,688.00

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Ubiq has traded up 89.7% against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $1,688.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,300.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,723.73 or 0.08092498 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00183433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00023279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00292533 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.28 or 0.00747798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.38 or 0.00626180 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000970 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team.Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly.Ubiq is a blockchain and smart contract platform powering fully-decentralized applications, tokens, NFTs, etc. UBQ is the Ubiq network’s native cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

