Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

NASDAQ UI opened at $312.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.38. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $218.15 and a 12 month high of $333.26.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

About Ubiquiti

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.