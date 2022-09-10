Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Ubiquiti Stock Performance
NASDAQ UI opened at $312.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.38. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $218.15 and a 12 month high of $333.26.
About Ubiquiti
Further Reading
