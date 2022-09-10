UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Cowen

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho downgraded UiPath from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on UiPath from $45.00 to $37.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.97.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.11. UiPath has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in UiPath by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 110.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in UiPath by 38.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,251,786 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 350,202 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in UiPath by 287.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 240,802 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 178,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 32.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

