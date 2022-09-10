Unifty Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $138,993.00 (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002743 BTC on exchanges. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $138,993.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unifty has traded up 727.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00036124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,251.62 or 1.00120169 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00037445 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official website is unifty.io. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io.

Buying and Selling Unifty

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts.For additional information, please contact Unifty support at: [email protected]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.