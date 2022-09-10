UniLend Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $9.87 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UniLend

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance.

UniLend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

