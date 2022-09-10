Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on UL shares. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL opened at $46.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. Unilever has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $55.82.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Unilever

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Unilever by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,322,000 after buying an additional 744,885 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,035,000 after purchasing an additional 99,566 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Unilever by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,024,000 after purchasing an additional 724,641 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

