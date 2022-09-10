United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 381,793 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,373,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,793 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $69,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17.

