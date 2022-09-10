United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 415,768 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,112,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415,768 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.99% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $147,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $47.00 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.27.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

