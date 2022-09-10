United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 101,134 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,404,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,134 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $244,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $95.46 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.01.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

