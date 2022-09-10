United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,686 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $55,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 747,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 61,982 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

