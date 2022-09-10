United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 4,567 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 341,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $91,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after buying an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,140,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $249.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.22. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

