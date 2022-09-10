United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 54,061 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,293,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,061 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.78% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $76,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.49.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

