United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 75,463 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75,463 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $115,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after buying an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 100,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Price Performance

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.15.

Chevron stock opened at $159.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.64 and its 200 day moving average is $159.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $314.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

