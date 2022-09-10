United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) versus Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Head-To-Head Review

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

United States Lime & Minerals has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and Zentek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals $189.26 million 3.16 $37.04 million $6.66 15.82 Zentek $280,000.00 691.97 -$30.87 million ($0.13) -15.00

Profitability

United States Lime & Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United States Lime & Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and Zentek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals 18.03% 13.36% 11.74% Zentek -1,617.24% -405.71% -301.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and Zentek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Zentek 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zentek has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.49%. Given Zentek’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zentek is more favorable than United States Lime & Minerals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Zentek shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals beats Zentek on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United States Lime & Minerals

(Get Rating)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers. It also has various royalty interests and non-operating working interests with respect to oil and gas rights in natural gas wells located in Johnson County, Texas in the Barnett Shale Formation. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Zentek

(Get Rating)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.