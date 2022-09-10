UTU Protocol Market Cap Tops $473,135.94 (UTU)

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One UTU Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. UTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $473,135.94 and approximately $162.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UTU Protocol has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,313.52 or 1.00041676 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036464 BTC.

UTU Protocol Coin Profile

UTU is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. The official website for UTU Protocol is protocol.utu.io. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust. The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com.

Buying and Selling UTU Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy.For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components:A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, andA decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

