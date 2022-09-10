UTU Protocol Market Cap Tops $473,135.94 (UTU)

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One UTU Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. UTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $473,135.94 and approximately $162.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UTU Protocol has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036089 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004168 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,313.52 or 1.00041676 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036464 BTC.
UTU Protocol Coin Profile
UTU is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. The official website for UTU Protocol is protocol.utu.io. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust. The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com.
Buying and Selling UTU Protocol
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using US dollars.
