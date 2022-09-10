VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5,626.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,315,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100,031 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,783,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,146,000 after acquiring an additional 105,302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,762,000 after acquiring an additional 41,183 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,670,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 703,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,394,000 after acquiring an additional 66,722 shares during the period.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

HYD stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $52.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,430. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.14.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.