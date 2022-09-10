VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,876,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $861,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $45.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $51.84.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

