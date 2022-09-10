Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY – Get Rating) shares rose 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$42.81 and last traded at C$42.76. Approximately 129,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 165,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.06.

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.57.

