Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,803,000. Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $130,586,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 191,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 395,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. 12,474,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,703,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $43.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.28.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.