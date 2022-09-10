Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 28,493 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,009,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,629,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $53.06.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

