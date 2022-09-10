Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Cut by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $5.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.05. The stock had a trading volume of 854,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,789. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.27.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

