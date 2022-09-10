Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s 8th Largest Position

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.53% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $449,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $2,282,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,390,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $95,692,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

VUG opened at $247.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.94 and a 200 day moving average of $251.27. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

