Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Increased by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 6.0% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,457,000. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 202.1% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 323,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.20. The company had a trading volume of 234,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,227. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.70.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.